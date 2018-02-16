Ontario pledges to support tech to fight climate change

Image: Thinkstock

A Canadian province has pledged to support the development of low carbon technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

It is part of Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan and is funded by proceeds from the province’s cap on pollution and carbon market.

Reza Moridi, Minister of Research, Innovation and Science has launched the new Cleantech Strategy, which will initially focus on four subsectors: energy generation and storage, energy infrastructure, bio-products and bio-chemicals and water and wastewater.

The strategy is expected to help cleantech firms launch products and services, find new customers and scale up in a global market expected to be worth $2.5 trillion (£1.78tn) by 2022.

Mr Moridi said: “Creating the right environment for cleantech companies to flourish in Ontario is critical to our future sustainability.

“The Global Market Acceleration Fund, GreenFIT and renewed funding for cleantech accelerators will help our province’s cleantech companies expand production, create jobs and most significantly provide technologies towards a safer and cleaner environment for future generations.”