EU approves Belgian clean schemes

The EU has approved two Belgian certification schemes for renewable electricity and high-efficiency cogeneration.

It said the initiatives in Flanders were in line with EU State aid rules because they contribute to reaching international energy and climate goals whilst preserving competition in the market.

The green certificates scheme means renewable electricity producers can receive one green certificate for each megawatt-hour of electricity they generate.

Similarly, the combined heat and power certificates scheme allows high-efficiency cogeneration installations to receive a certificate for each unit of energy saving they achieve.

These certificates can then be sold to generate additional revenues on top of the electricity market price.

The EU concluded both schemes will help Belgium to meet its target of producing 13% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2020.