BEIS to reinvent public attitude tracker

Image: Shutterstock

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is seeking views on proposed changes to its Public Attitudes Tracker.

The quarterly report, which started in 2012 and is now on its 24th wave, aims to provide a valuable source of information regarding what people think about different forms of generation, changes to energy systems and their opinions on policies.

This information is then used to help BEIS make informed decisions in its development of energy strategies.

Since the report began, the department’s priorities are now broader and it is considering whether to extend the survey to cover this wider range.

Changes could affect the survey topic areas, the frequency of the survey, its sample size and its outputs.

This consultation closes on the 18th of March, 2018.