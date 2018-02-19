City of London lights up with energy efficient plan

Image: City of London

A new strategy for more energy efficient use of lighting across the Square Mile in London has been launched.

The City of London Corporation’s innovative lighting proposals, which include remotely operated lights, aim to improve energy use and help tackle light pollution, complementing work already underway to upgrade street lighting to LEDs.

Its plans, claimed to be the first of its kind in London and launched for consultation, will assess the balance between darkness and street and commercial lighting.

It states: “Surveys show that currently some streets may be excessively lit compared to how many people actually use them or that the current street lighting adds little because of the impact that nearly commercial lighting may already have.”