Defra launches climate change reporting consultation

Image: Shutterstock

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched a consultation for ‘reporting organisations’ to summarise their progress on climate change adaptation.

Under the Climate Change Act 2008, the government is required to set out and consult on its strategy regarding climate disclosure, which will later be laid out in Parliament .

It dictates the Secretary of State must direct organisations of a public nature or statutory undertakers to report on the current impacts of global warming they are facing, as well as projections for the future.

These groups will also have to outline proposals for future adaptation and mitigation, as well as provide an assessment of progress towards implementing previous policies agreed upon.

The consultation closes on the 26th of March, 2018.