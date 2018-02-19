E.ON begins building 57MW wind farm in Italy

Image: Shutterstock

E.ON has begun construction of a 57MW onshore wind farm in Italy.

The Morcone project in the Benevento province near Naples will use 19 3MW turbines from Danish component manufacturer Vestas.

The energy giant is currently building surrounding roads and laying the foundations for the first wind turbines, with installation of the main structures planned for the summer.

It is expected the facility will go into operation at the beginning of 2019.