Glastonbury Festival plans to ban plastic bottles

Glastonbury festival plans to ban the use of plastic bottles when it returns in 2019.

The festival, held in Somerset since 1970, has previously used solar panels and urinals that could power their own lighting by transforming urine into electricity.

In 2014, it introduced water kiosks where people could get any type of bottle refilled.

Organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 6 Music: “We’re working on banning plastic bottles… which is an enormous project; it’s taking a lot of time to tackle with all the different people we work with.

“But that’s the big project at the moment for 18, to get rid of plastic bottles across the whole site.”