New Year energy switching soars

Image: Shutterstock

The number of customers switching energy suppliers has increased by 14% this year.

Latest figures from Energy UK reveal nearly 400,000 customers switched in January 2018, out of which a quarter represented customers gained by small and mid-tier suppliers.

It follows a record 5.5 million number of switches last year.

Confidence in switching is also said to be high, with nine in 10 customers happy with the process, according to the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG), a voluntary industry initiative.