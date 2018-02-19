Octopus Energy hav-ink success with customer ratings

Image: Shutterstock

Octopus Energy has been voted uSwitch’s ‘Supplier of the Year’ in terms of customer satisfaction.

Beating the Big Six, the small supplier hit a 96% overall customer satisfaction score in a survey of more than 17,000 UK consumers.

It also came top in four other categories including Best Customer Service and Most Likely to be Recommended.

The Big Six have sunk to the bottom of the rankings, with npower achieving only a 65% customer satisfaction rating.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “Octopus was founded to revolutionise the broken energy market, bringing fundamental change to the way it treats customers and the environment.

“We believe that customer relationships should be built on trust, transparency and respect.”