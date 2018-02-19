Radioactive Waste Management sets up advisory council

Image: Shutterstock

The organisation leading work on behalf of the UK Government to safely dispose of radioactive waste has established an external group of advisers.

The Advisory Council will provide “expertise, balanced perspective and strategic direction” to support Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) as it moves towards delivering a geological disposal facility (GDF).

The council members include experienced leaders in business, engineering, infrastructure and society.

The UK Government is currently seeking views from local communities on a permanent solution for the disposal of radioactive waste run until 19th April 2018.