UK-UN pledge support for Uganda’s solar industry

Image: Shutterstock

The UK and UN has joined forces to help boost the solar energy industry in Uganda.

The partnership between the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has pledged to support the Uganda Solar Energy Association (USEA).

More than 70% of the population in Uganda currently don’t have access to electricity and in rural areas, more than half still use kerosene lamps to light up their homes.

Jennie Barugh, Head of DFID Uganda said: “A well-functioning USEA will lead to an increase in the number, performance and investment in solar home system companies.

“Combined with other initiatives of the ‘On and Off-Grid Small Scale Renewable Energy in Uganda’ project, this work will contribute to improved clean energy access for over 200,000 households and businesses.”