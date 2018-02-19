UN: Gender equality crucial to tackling climate change

Image: Shutterstock

Successful action on climate change depends on the engagement of women as stakeholders and planners.

That’s according to the UN, which believes women and girls play a “crucial role” in the fight against climate change – such involvement could range from the role of women in building resilience against natural disasters to being key agents to supporting low emissions development.

The organisation believes while it is essential to make sure the role is fully understood, it should also be incorporated into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its new report suggests women make up a large percentage of poor communities worldwide that rely on natural resources for their livelihoods and the impacts of climate change are being acutely felt by them.

Food preparation, which is “overwhelmingly” done by women, requires energy and they use stoves that rely on solid fuels such as wood, charcoal and coal as their primary source in most developing nations.

The use of these polluting fuels contribute to harmful emissions – the report highlights the issue of clean energy for the preparation of food.

Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary said: “For the Paris Agreement to succeed, women and girls must be fully involved in climate policy. When we include women in climate solutions, we see enhanced economic growth and the outcomes are more sustainable.”