Welsh minister reaffirms oil industry support

Image: Shutterstock

Welsh Secretary of State Alun Cairns is to emphasise the UK Government’s commitment to supporting the nation’s oil industry during a visit to Pembrokeshire later today.

He plans to visit petroleum firm Valero’s refinery, where he will inspect the site and learn more about the company’s operations.

Mr Cairns will undertake a tour of the 220,000 barrels per day facility, which is one of the largest fuel manufacturers in northwest Europe and among the biggest employers in the region.

He said ahead of the visit: “The contribution the Valero refinery makes to the regional and wider economies in Wales and the UK cannot be underestimated.

“Be it through job creation or community engagement, Valero plays a pivotal role in the lives of the people who live in this area.”