EU approves Shell’s buyout of energy supplier

Image: Shutterstock

The EU has approved Shell’s plans to buy independent energy supplier Impello.

The supplier services household customers in the UK and Germany, active under the brand First Utility.

The approval means Shell will be able to enter the UK’s domestic energy market.

Among other markets, Shell has activities in the trading and wholesale supply of electricity and gas, including in the UK and Germany.

The EU concluded the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited positions of the companies on the wholesale and retail power and gas markets.