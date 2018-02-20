IKEA UK offers 100% renewable energy tariff

IKEA is offering an exclusive 100% renewable electricity tariff to customers in the UK.

It has joined forces with the Big Clean Switch, which uses the collective switch model to secure the best energy deal for those who sign up.

The companies claim the tariff will save a typical householder more than £300 a year.

Pre-registration for the tariff – open until 26th March 2018 – opens today.

Last year, IKEA – which is working towards using 100% renewable energy across its global operations by 2020 – introduced home solar panels and battery storage into their product range.

The news follows Ofgem’s plans to trial collective switching with around 50,000 consumers.