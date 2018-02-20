Oh buoy! New hybrid ship hits the waves



A new hybrid expedition ship has been launched in Norway.

Cruise, ferry and cargo operator Hurtigruten says the MS Roald Amundsen, which entered the water at the Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik, is the first green ship of its kind in the world.

It uses large battery packs, a hybrid engine, advanced hull construction and energy efficient on-board technologies to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by a fifth, compared to a traditionally powered vessel.

It is the first of two low carbon ships Hurtigruten plans to add to its fleet over the next few years – the near identical sister ship MS Fridtjof Nansen is currently being built.

Both are set to explore some of the most remote places on earth, including Antarctica and the Arctic.