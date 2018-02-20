Oil and gas gains spark power curve

Keep up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days with the Haven Power market report.

It’s particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

Here’s a summary of the week:

Oil and coal commodity prices bucked the trend of recent price losses and boosted the UK power curve.

Day-ahead prices fluctuated thanks to wind output and cold weather forecasts.

National Grid (NG) turned off renewable generators to reduce system oversupply.

NG also called upon flexible pumped storage hydro to ease system stress.

