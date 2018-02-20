 

Energy Made Easy

Oil and gas gains spark power curve

Feb 20, 2018 Industry Round-up, Markets & Finance, The Haven Power Market Report 0

Keep up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days with the Haven Power market report.

It’s particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

Here’s a summary of the week:

  • Oil and coal commodity prices bucked the trend of recent price losses and boosted the UK power curve.
  • Day-ahead prices fluctuated thanks to wind output and cold weather forecasts.
  • National Grid (NG) turned off renewable generators to reduce system oversupply.
  • NG also called upon flexible pumped storage hydro to ease system stress.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report.

This is a promoted article.

Click here to read comments or to add a new one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

Sponsors