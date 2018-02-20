Yoav Zingher

Yoav was a founding partner of 4RAE Renewable and Alternative Energy Investments, a private equity group with $200 million under management, where he specialised in smart energy and project development of renewable energy including wind, solar and biomass power stations. Prior to this, Yoav was part of the private equity investment team that entered the ultra-deep-water oil-drilling sector, culminating in the construction of three drill ships with an aggregate value exceeding $1.5 billion and an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (Pacific Drilling). Yoav holds a BSc in Computer Science and Software Engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from the London Business School