Agreement to make Africa pollution-free reaffirmed

A number of parties have reaffirmed their commitment to make Africa a pollution-free continent through the Bamako Convention.

More than 35 countries, experts, private sector groups, civil society organisations and regional economic bodies participated in the three-day Conference of the Parties to the Bamako Convention earlier this month.

They committed to secure the total ban of waste imports to Africa and control of cross-border movement of hazardous wastes, as well as reaffirming their support for the environmentally sound management of chemicals.

Parties also reiterated the need to align the Bamako Convention to other global chemicals conventions.

Juliette Biao, Regional Director and Representative to Africa in UN Environment, said: “The commitment by parties to a free-pollution Africa through the strengthening of the Bamako Convention will ultimately reinforce Africa’s role and commitment to the global chemical agenda, the Agenda 2063 as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.”