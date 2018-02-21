Battery facility charges up in Italy

Italian gas and power provider Enel has signed an agreement with a German wind energy company and a Swiss energy storage solutions firm to build and manage a 22MW battery storage plant.

In collaboration with ENERTRAG AG and Leclanché SA, it will build the facility in the German state of Brandenburg at a cost of around €17 million (£15m).

The firms say the storage plant will provide frequency regulation services to rapidly stabilise the grid and is to be integrated with ENERTRAG’s wind farms in the future.

The first 2MW section of the plant is expected to be operational in April 2018, while the launch of the entire plant is planned for the end of this year.

Joerg Mueller, Head of the ENERTRAG-Board, said: “Commercial batteries and their ability to provide balancing power will be one of the key enablers for the next phase of the energy transition towards renewables.

“The Cremzow project will play an essential role in safely phasing-out lignite in the state of Brandenburg.”