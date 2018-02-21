Sussex councils in new local energy partnership

Image: Shutterstock

Residents across Sussex are being urged to switch suppliers and save money under a new energy partnership launched by the councils.

Householders can buy “competitively priced” gas and electricity through Your Energy Sussex, which is expected to help save as much as £300 a year on average on their bills.

The not-for-profit partnership is led by West Sussex County Council and includes East Sussex County Council and Robin Hood Energy, which is owned and operated by Nottingham City Council.

Ofgem recently moved ahead with next day switching plans and said it would trial collective switching with around 50,000 consumers.

IKEA is also offering an exclusive 100% renewable electricity tariff to customers in the UK.