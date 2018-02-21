UK anaerobic digestion deal successfully signed

Anaerobic digestion facility, Basingstoke. Image: Tamar Energy

An investment manager has bought one of the largest anaerobic digestion (AD) owners and operators in the UK for an undisclosed sum.

Biogen, a subsidiary company of Ancala Partners, has acquired Tamar Energy in a deal that creates one of the largest independent AD platforms in the UK.

The combined group will operate a network of 13 AD plants and six composting sites located across England, Scotland and Wales to provide cost-effective, low carbon energy from food and other organic waste.

The business will work with supermarkets, the hospitality industry, food manufacturers and local authorities to recycle more than half a million tonnes of food waste each year and provide 25MW of clean power.