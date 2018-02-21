UK anaerobic digestion deal successfully signed

Feb 21, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Low Carbon, Markets & Finance 0
An investment manager has bought one of the largest anaerobic digestion (AD) owners and operators in the UK for an undisclosed sum.
Biogen, a subsidiary company of Ancala Partners, has acquired Tamar Energy in a deal that creates one of the largest independent AD platforms in the UK.
The combined group will operate a network of 13 AD plants and six composting sites located across England, Scotland and Wales to provide cost-effective, low carbon energy from food and other organic waste.
The business will work with supermarkets, the hospitality industry, food manufacturers and local authorities to recycle more than half a million tonnes of food waste each year and provide 25MW of clean power.
Jul 12, 2012 15