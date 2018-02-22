Lisa Gingell

Lisa Gingell is director of 3-Eight Communications Ltd whose primary goal is to create integrated communication strategies for businesses within the energy and utilities sector. Lisa was a co-founder of t-mac technologies, a leading mini BeMS and cloud-based device that made its name within the banking, retail and utilities market space. t-mac was acquired by Utilitywise in 2015. Lisa has over 16years experience in utilities, energy management, building controls, IoT technology and software solutions.