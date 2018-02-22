 

SIX Swiss Exchange joins Climate Bonds Initiative

Feb 22, 2018 Low Carbon, Markets & Finance

Image: Shutterstock

Switzerland’s principal stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange, has joined the Climate Bonds Initiative.

The programme supports the growing green and climate bonds market with the aim of mobilising the $100 trillion (£72tn) bond market for climate change solutions.

The exchange will work with Climate Bonds to support increased investment towards a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

It will also engage with institutional investors, industry experts and underwriters to improve awareness of potential market opportunities.

