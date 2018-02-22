Teenage girls develop in-tents solar shelter for homeless

Image: konstantinks / Shutterstock

A dozen teenage girls in Los Angeles have developed a solar-powered tent to help the homeless.

The team of students from the San Fernando High School were recruited by DIY Girls, a nonprofit teaching girls from low-income communities about engineering, maths and science.

They received a $10,000 (£7,200) grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a prototype for a portable, self-sustainable tent able to fold away into a backpack.

The girls, who had no previous engineering experience, created a final product with button-powered lights, multiple USB ports, a countdown timer and a sanitising ultraviolet light.