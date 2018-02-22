UK funds solar project for Pakistani schools

Image: Shutterstock

The UK is funding solar panels for primary schools in a province in Pakistan.

The Department for International Development (DFID) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) are providing £6.5 million for around 2,000 government schools in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Lack of basic facilities in government schools in Pakistan is said to be one of the main reasons for lower enrolment and higher dropout rates.

DFID Head Joanna Reid said: “We know that Pakistan has an education emergency.

“I am confident that the provision of electricity in the schools of the southern districts of KP will eventually get more boys and girls to go to school and get the quality of education they deserve.”

The UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will implement the project over the next two years.