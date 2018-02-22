UKPN pledges to help vulnerable power cut customers

Image: Shutterstock

UK Power Networks (UKPN) is offering extra support to vulnerable customers affected by power cuts and blackouts around the UK.

The owner and operator of electricity cables and power lines across London, the South East and East of England says while its engineers work to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible, it can provide assistance where it is needed.

People can sign up to UKPN’s Priority Services Register if they rely on medical equipment, have refrigerated medicines, suffer from a serious or chronic illness or have a disability.

The service is also open to people living with dementia, the elderly and households with children under the age of five.

It offers a priority number to call at any time for advice, regular updates about when to expect the power to come back on and even emergency accommodation where appropriate, as well as home visits and hot meals.