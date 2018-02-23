Can paper-based batteries stop tearable eco-damage?

Image: Fuelium

New paper-based batteries could provide a sustainable alternative to traditional power-packs.

Made from paper, carbon and non-toxic metals, Fuelium’s batteries are suited for use in relatively small-scale, water-based applications, such as blood diagnostics or tests to detect diseases with tissue samples.

This equipment generally requires single-use electronic devices, which can be disposed of without recycling if paper-based batteries are used.

Standard single-use diagnostic tests are thrown out after utilising under 1% of their batteries’ charge.

Fuelium says its batteries only generate the amount of energy needed for each application and do not contain heavy metals or prove harmful to health.