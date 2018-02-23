Indonesian wind farm secures cash and starts build

Image: Shutterstock

A wind farm project in Indonesia has achieved financial close and will soon be built.

The 72MW Tolo 1 facility in South Sulawesi is to be developed by Singapore-based firm Equis Energy, with consultancy Mott MacDonald providing construction and operations monitoring services.

Once operational, it is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power nearly 150,000 households.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2018, at which point the site will become operational.