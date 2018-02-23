Kiwi launches ground-breaking battery

Bridgend, UK – 20 February 2018. A multi-million-pound smart battery system, one of the largest Lithium-ion Batteries in the UK to be installed at a customer site, was officially launched on Monday at Parc Stormy near Bridgend.

It marks a significant milestone in the application of smart-battery technology in the UK as the Tesla Powerpack has the capacity to store enough energy to power thousands of homes if needed, helping to build a low carbon economy in Wales.

The size of three shipping containers, the battery system took three months to build and now provides balancing services to National Grid which helps to regulate the frequency of the UK electricity network.

Leading energy storage developer and smart energy management company, KiWi Power, chose Cenin Renewables as the location for its 4 MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

Cenin’s 20-acre cluster of integrated clean technologies includes a low carbon cement production facility, a solar farm, an anaerobic digestion plant and a wind turbine.

“This is all about having green energy in reserve and we are delighted to be working with KiWi Power to play our part delivering a reliable, sustainable power source whilst providing local economic development and helping Wales reach its low emissions targets,” says Martyn Popham MD of Cenin.

Continues Popham: “Smart batteries are both green and cost-effective, reducing the need for inefficient backup power stations by allowing excess energy to be stored and used when the sun isn’t shining and the wind has stopped blowing”.

“This facility is an exciting addition to KiWi Power’s battery portfolio, and a key part of our strategy to develop, finance, build and monetise the highest value battery systems on customer sites across Europe,” explains Yoav Zingher, CEO & Co-Founder of KiWi Power.

“Our state-of-the-art technology enables large power users like Cenin to reap the rewards from battery energy storage, with no upfront investment or risk to them, reducing their bills and their carbon footprint” he continued.

This is a promoted article.