Nissan finishes UK battery plant

Image: Scharfsinn / Shutterstock

Nissan and a number of project partners have completed the development of a new battery manufacturing process in Sunderland.

The plant will now begin production of high density 40kWh battery cells for both electric vehicle and stationary energy storage systems.

The High Energy Density Battery (HEDB) project, which also features Zero Carbon Futures, Hyperdrive Innovation and Newcastle and Warwick Universities, won £9.5 million in funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) and the government.

The first applications have already been used in construction machines, municipal vehicles, airport ground fleets and autonomous vehicles.

Stephen Irish, Managing Director of Hyperdrive Innovation, said: “The HEDB project has been pivotal in developing the UK and the North-East in particular as a global player in battery technology.”