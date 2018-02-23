Ontario gets full marks with university energy funding

Image: Shutterstock

Ontario’s colleges and universities are to receive funding to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Funding from the Ontario Carbon Market, which handles the province’s emissions trading scheme, is to provide funding to be used for installing energy-efficient windows and replacing existing boilers with high-efficiency models in education centres.

Larger retrofits will be available for projects that achieve significant emissions reductions, demonstrate innovative approaches to sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Ontario’s carbon market proceeds are legally required to be invested in programmes helping households, businesses and public institutions reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, said: “By investing in repairs and retrofits on campuses across the province that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency, we can extend the life of valuable infrastructure and provide students with the best possible learning environment to pursue their goals and achieve their potential.”