Electric Mini-madness to hit China

Image: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock

BMW has signed a deal with a Chinese manufacturer to develop some of its electric Minis in the Asian nation.

The electric vehicles (EVs) will also be made in Oxford, which is where the majority of the cars are currently put together.

Cars built under the deal with the Great Wall Motor company will be destined primarily for the Chinese market.

The exact location of the joint production line and how much BMW will invest is still yet to be decided.

Car manufacturers worldwide have stepped up ambitions to sell EVs in China since the country announced a fifth of its cars sold should be electric or rechargeable-hybrid vehicles by 2025.

As well as two plants assembling cars, the joint venture has an engine plant which includes a battery factory.