Serbian wind project takes shape

Image: Global Wind Service

The largest wind energy project in the Western Balkans is taking shape.

Global Wind Service (GWS) will install large numbers of GE Renewable Energy turbines at the 158MW Čibuk 1 wind farm in Serbia.

The group is also in charge of deploying and operating cranes at the site.

Pre-assembly started at the end of last year and installation is expected to end in the third quarter of 2018.

Serbia is aiming to put 500MW of wind capacity into place by 2020, when it would make up roughly 27.4% of the country’s total planned renewable capacity.

Michael Høj Olsen, Chief Commercial Officer at GWS, said: “We are very pleased that GE Renewable Energy has given us this opportunity to take on more responsibility by awarding us with both installation and craning.

“Having the full scope within one contract will enable us to work more efficiently by means of improved planning and coordination between the two parties.”