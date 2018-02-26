EU greenlights €70m German scheme for electric buses

Image: William Perugini/Shutterstock

The German Government’s €70 million (£62m) public support scheme for electric buses and charging infrastructure has been approved by the European Commission.

The initiative will support public transport operators until the end of 2021, covering additional costs for buying electric and plug-in hybrid buses rather than conventional diesel buses.

To qualify for the support, operators must ensure the buses use electricity sourced from renewables.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “This scheme is another positive example of how to fight global warming. In line with the EU environmental goals, it will give public transport operators an incentive to invest in low or zero emissions vehicles with the clear objective of reducing CO2 emissions and improving air quality.”