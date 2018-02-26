EU member states back new waste management rules

Image: Shutterstock

Member states have endorsed the provisional agreement on improving waste management across the EU.

The new rules establish legally binding targets for recycling waste used in packaging and the reduction of landfilling with fixed deadlines.

They include targets for cutting the amount of municipal waste that is landfilled – 55% by 2025, 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035.

Member states have to ensure all waste suitable for recycling or other recovery, in particular municipal waste, is not accepted in landfills by 2030.

They will also have to set up separate collection for textiles and hazardous waste from households by 1st January 2025 and ensure bio-waste is either collected separately or recycling at source by 31st December 2023.