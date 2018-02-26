EVs charge towards rapid refuelling

Image: Shutterstock

An electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company says it will be one of the first businesses to deploy 150kW rapid chargers in the UK.

Pod Point says it has made the move in anticipation of new cars with bigger batteries and faster charging capabilities coming onto the market.

While most commercially available EVs are currently limited to a maximum 50kW charge, a number of premium models which require more electricity are expected to become more mainstream over time.

The chargers will allow an EV with a 90kWh battery to be charged from flat to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Erik Fairbairn, CEO of Pod Point, said: “It will always be most convenient for EV drivers to charge their cars while not in use, such as overnight at home or at the workplace.

“But, access to rapid charging is still vital for those making long journeys and these high power rapids will be ideal to support the new wave of premium EVs with en-route highway charging.”