Jeremy Corbyn vows energy co-operation post-Brexit

Image: Twocoms / Shutterstock.com

Jeremy Corbyn has vowed the Labour Party would make sure the UK remains part of the EU’s internal energy market (IEM) and the Euratom nuclear co-operation treaty after Brexit.

In a speech focussed on the country’s future trading relations, the Leader of the Opposition said continued membership of the IEM is essential to the development of the UK’s low carbon economy.

He suggested this was because expertise, equipment and new technologies must be able to be freely traded across borders if the renewable power and energy efficiency sectors are to grow.

Mr Corbyn said the UK must remain part of Euratom to regulate and ensure access to nuclear materials in the energy and health sectors.

He added: “We can only tackle climate change, pollution and environmental degradation by working together and many of our closest allies in that struggle are in Europe.

“The importance of getting our Brexit settlement right is vital in this area both in terms of Britain’s industrial role in reducing climate change and in terms of protecting jobs and industry.”

He also promised to seek to negotiate a number of exemptions from the rules of the wider EU single market, for instance to nationalise the energy sector.