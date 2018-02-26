Keele Uni hots up with new energy centre

Vital Energi has begun the expansion of Keele University’s current energy centre and is installing an additional district heating network for a new science building on campus.

The £1.3 million project will increase clean heat capacity and install 400 metres of district heating pipe, along with the fitting of new water mains, water reservoir equipment and duct systems.

The current energy centre will be refurbished with new equipment to ensure it is prepared for the new heat network, with space to add further connections in the future.

The firm says any noisy work will be completed between the January and May exam periods to avoid disruption to students.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2018.