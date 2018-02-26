Vestas turbine deployment reached new heights in 2017

Image: Vestas

Vestas retained the top spot as the largest turbine provider for onshore wind power in 2017.

That’s according to new figures from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), which show just under 47GW of onshore wind turbines were deployed around the world in 2017, with four manufacturers accounting for more than half of this share.

These firms were Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind and General Electric (GE).

Vestas, which was also the largest onshore turbine provider in 2016, had 7.7GW worth of turbines commissioned, equivalent to a global market share of 16%.

Siemens Gamesa came second in onshore turbines, with 6.8GW commissioned, lifting its market share from the 11% that its two predecessor companies held in 2016, to 15% last year.

Goldwind and GE saw 5.4GW and 4.9GW commissioned respectively, equivalent to market shares of 11% and 10%.

BNEF says global commissioning of onshore wind turbines fell 12% in 2017, partly due to a slowdown in China.

Tom Harries, Senior Wind Analyst at BNEF, said: “In offshore wind, it was a very different story, with Siemens Gamesa continuing to be by far the biggest supplier globally, with 2.7GW commissioned and other players such as Sewind of China, MHI Vestas and Senvion of Germany back at around half a gigawatt each.”