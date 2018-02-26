Water way to reduce waste

Image: Harrogate Water

Harrogate Water’s plastic bottles will be made of at least 50% recycled content by 2018.

The company says it has secured enough recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic to achieve this goal.

None of the company’s waste currently goes to landfill.

The firm says the sustainable credentials of its plastics will soon match its glass bottles, which have been produced with 50% recycled glass content for many years.

It has also developed shrinking bottles that can be scrunched up and easily carried to a recycling point or be taken home by consumers for kerbside recycling.