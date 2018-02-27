Concept EV aims to unify power systems

Image: GFG Style / Envision

A new concept electric vehicle (EV) has been designed to integrate with surrounding energy infrastructure.

Designer GFG Style and Internet of Things (IoT) firm Envision have created a four-door, luxury sedan called the Sibylla to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

It is linked with Envision’s IoT system EnOS, a network of 100GW of renewable assets – it communicates with this system and shares energy with other vehicles, homes and buildings.

The car can store as much electricity as an average European household consumes in a week and can be both a flexible demand tool and an energy source.

Zhang Lei, Founder and CEO of Envision, said: “Integration of EV charging into the electricity system is one of the biggest challenges for the automotive industry today.

“Sustainable mobility can only become a reality once sufficient clean energy is integrated into the energy system to charge millions of EVs and for that to happen the world’s transport and energy systems need to merge into one ecosystem.”