Day-ahead and prompt feel the cold

Haven Power

Here’s a summary of the week:

Day-ahead prices rose, feeling the effects of the impending cold weather front, despite relatively high wind output.

Bullish prompt gas prices paved the way for coal generation.

The UK and north western Europe are set to experience below seasonal-norm temperatures during week 9, which will likely lead to higher prices.

National Grid used flexible generation to help balance the system.

Oil prices continued their recent upward trend as US inventories reduced.

