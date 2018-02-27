Ireland extends energy efficiency grants for households

Image: Shutterstock

Ireland has extended the range of grants and level of financial support for householders who want to make their homes more energy efficient.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) said around 1.7 million homes could be eligible for new and increased grants.

They range from €300 (£265m) for attic insulation to €700 (£617) for heating control upgrades to €6,000 (£5,290) for external wall insulation.

From April this year, a new grant of €3,500 (£3,086) will also be available for heat pumps.

The grants typically cover one third of the total cost of the works for an average home, which spends around €1,850 (£1,631) on heating every year, according to the SEAI.

It believes households could save up to €600 (£529) a year on heating bills as a result of energy efficient upgrades.