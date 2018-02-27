Plans for £10m pellet plant in East Yorkshire

Image: Y Pellets

Plans to build a £10 million pellet plant in East Yorkshire have been announced.

Believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, Y Pellets expects the facility to “revolutionise supply” to the nation’s biomass energy market.

Once up and running next year, the plant to be developed at Goole 36 in East Yorkshire will produce 50,000 tonnes of pellets a year.

A total of 10 manufacturing jobs are to be created initially within the first year after construction.