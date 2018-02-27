Small supplier raises energy prices by 2.8%

Image: Thinkstock

Small supplier Bulb has announced plans to increase energy prices following spikes in wholesale prices.

The average customer will see a 2.8% increase on their gas and electricity bill, rising from £855 to £879 a year.

It will apply to all of Bulb’s 300,000 customers on the single Vari-Fair tariff and will come into effect on 28th April 2018.

The supplier, however, claims customers will still be paying less than they were a year ago after it reduced its prices twice in 2017 – and £200 less than the average Big Six standard tariff.

Co-founder Hayden Wood said: “When wholesale energy costs move, so does our tariff. These costs have been rising and are now around 11% higher than they were in July of last year. As a result, from April, our price will be going up by £2 per month for the typical Bulb member.”

Customers can leave at any time with no exit fees.