Wood Group wins UK nuclear project contract

Feb 27, 2018
Wood Group has won a contract to provide technical assistance for a nuclear power project in the UK.
It is supporting General Nuclear System (GNS) Limited, a joint venture between EDF Energy and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) as it seeks preliminary regulatory assessment of a reactor proposed for Bradwell in Essex.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency are currently conducting a Generic Design Assessment (GDA) of the Chinese-developed UK HPR1000 reactor.
Extensive investigative works and public consultations must be completed before any planning or nuclear site licence application can be considered for the project.
