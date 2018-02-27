 

Energy Made Easy

Wood Group wins UK nuclear project contract

Feb 27, 2018 Low Carbon 0

An HPR1000 reactor under construction at Fangchenggang, China. Image: Wood Group

Wood Group has won a contract to provide technical assistance for a nuclear power project in the UK.

It is supporting General Nuclear System (GNS) Limited, a joint venture between EDF Energy and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) as it seeks preliminary regulatory assessment of a reactor proposed for Bradwell in Essex.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency are currently conducting a Generic Design Assessment (GDA) of the Chinese-developed UK HPR1000 reactor.

Extensive investigative works and public consultations must be completed before any planning or nuclear site licence application can be considered for the project.

Click here to read comments or to add a new one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsors

Stay Connected

Sponsors