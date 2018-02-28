Dutch supermarket opens ‘world’s first’ plastic-free aisle

Image: A Plastic Planet

A supermarket in the Netherlands has unveiled what is claimed to be the world’s first plastic-free aisle.

Ekoplaza’s new pilot store in Amsterdam, created in collaboration with British environmental campaign group A Plastic Planet, allows shoppers to choose from 700 everyday products free from plastic.

Milk is sold in glass bottles, fruits and vegetables are sold loose while meat and other items are wrapped in a compostable plant-based material.

The concept is said to be a testbed for innovative compostable biomaterials, as well as traditional materials such as metal, glass and cardboard.

Ekoplaza aims to roll out the aisle at 74 stores across the Netherlands by the end of the year.