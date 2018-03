ExxonMobil makes seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana

Image: Wan Fahmy Redzuan/Shutterstock

ExxonMobil has announced its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana.

It found around 20 metres of “high quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir” after drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well.

Steve Greenlee, President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company said: “Pacora will be developed in conjunction with the giant Payara field and along with other phases, will help bring Guyana production to more than 500,000 barrels per day.”