Financial close for 300MW Spalding open cycle gas turbine

Image: InterGen

A new open cycle gas turbine project in Spalding has reached financial close today.

Construction of InterGen’s 300MW facility is expected to be completed in June 2019.

The £100 million Spalding Energy Expansion project won a 15-year capacity contract following a successful bid in the government’s December 2016 auction.

The company also hopes to build a 45MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT).

They will be located adjacent to the existing power station and will generate enough electricity for around one million homes.